Rockets rookie Jalen Green out at least one week

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2021 at 6:09 pm

By TIM MACMAHON

Houston Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green will miss at least one week because of a strained left hamstring, coach Stephen Silas told reporters Friday.

Green, the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA draft, exited Wednesday’s 118-113 win over the Chicago Bulls in the second quarter because of the injury.

Silas said Green would be reevaluated in a week, but there isn’t a firm timetable for his return.

The 2-16 Rockets, who are attempting to rebuild with Green as a centerpiece, snapped a 15-game losing streak with the upset of the Bulls.

Green, 19, has started every game this season. He is averaging 14.0 points, 2.3 assists and 2.7 turnovers per game while shooting 38.2% from the floor and 27.8% from 3-point range.

Go Back