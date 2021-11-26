Today is Friday November 26, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Invasive weed is choking parts of a Central Texas lake

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2021 at 12:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


KILLEEN (AP) – An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is hydrilla, an aquatic plant initially imported and sold as an aquarium plant in the 1950s. Fishing guide Bob Maindelle tells the Killeen Daily Herald that the plant is one of the world’s most invasive plants. He says mats of hydrilla have proliferated in Stillhouse Hollow Lake, making entire coves inaccessible to boats. The Texas Invasive Species Institute says that if left unchecked, hydrilla depletes oxygen, restricts native plant growth and aquatic animals, and hinders water flow.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design