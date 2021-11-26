Today is Friday November 26, 2021
Posted/updated on: November 26, 2021 at 12:24 pm
Breaking News: Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February, and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.

Travel and energy stocks are among the biggest losers, with Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian Cruises all off over 10%. The New York Stock Exchange closed early at 1 p.m. Eastern.



