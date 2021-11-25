Today is Thursday November 25, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Death of 14-year-old Florida boy ruled a homicide

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2021 at 4:00 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


iStock/tillsonburg

(FLORIDA) -- The death of a 14-year-old Florida boy whose body was found last week has been ruled a homicide by local police.

Ryan Rogers of Palm Beach Gardens was found dead Nov. 16 around 9 a.m. local time near an Interstate 95 overpass by a passerby who spotted the boy's bike lying in the grass.

"We now know that Ryan Rogers' death was not an accident, but a deliberate act," the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

ABC West Palm Beach affiliate WPBF reported that an autopsy on Saturday revealed Rogers' death was not from a bicycle accident.

Palm Beach Gardens PD, Fire Rescue Foundation and Crime Stoppers are seeking evidence and witnesses, and offering a reward of $8,000 for any information on the case.

Police are urging potential witnesses, or anyone who has a dashcam in their car and was traveling near the Central Boulevard and Interstate 95 area from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 15, to contact them.

"No amount of information is too small," police added.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design