Local agency partners in fentanyl awareness effort

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2021 at 12:49 pm

TYLER — Beware of counterfeit drugs that use fentanyl as an inexpensive filler. That’s the word from Tyler-based Next Step Community Solutions as it partners with the National Guard to spread the word. It all began with a North Texas woman who bought a billboard to raise awareness after her daughter died of a fentanyl overdose. Next Step’s Rebecca Smith says the biggest message is to be sure to talk to your kids — and be sure to dispose of legitimate prescription drugs when you’re not using those because they can also be abused. Go this link for a list of prescription drop boxes in the area.

Smith notes that for the first time, 100,000 people died of drug overdoses in one year according to the CDC. She adds that the holidays are a good time to have that conversation with your children about the dangers of substances — and help them consider the strengths they have that can help steer them away from drugs. According to the Next Step website, “Our primary mission is to promote hope, help and strength among youth in East Texas through comprehensive mental health services and substance abuse prevention.” Click here for more information.

Go Back