Roberts: Avoid travel if you’re not feeling well this holiday season

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2021 at 12:37 pm

TYLER — It’s holiday time, and NET Health’s George Roberts has an advisory now that more people will be hitting the roads, rails, and skies: Don’t travel when you’re sick. Roberts acknowledges that it’s tempting to travel this time of year, but he says staying home when you’re not well is always the best option — and he notes that the pandemic is still very much with us. ROberts predicts continued ups and downs in coronavirus numbers, with a moderate uptick showing in the latest East Texas figures, released Wednesday. He also reminds you that NET Health’s Majesty Event Center vaccination clinic will be closed through the weekend but back in business Monday. He continues to urge inoculations for both COVID and the flu.

