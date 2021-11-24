Colts RB Jonathan Taylor leads all players in fan Pro Bowl voting

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2021 at 6:30 pm

By ESPN.com

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL in rushing yards this season, leads all players in fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The league released the early voting totals Wednesday, announcing that Taylor had 81,087 votes. Taylor, in his second season, has 1,122 rushing yards this season and is coming off a five-touchdown performance Sunday in the Colts’ victory over the Bills.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who leads the NFL in receiving with 1,141 yards, is second in the voting with 80,673 votes.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (79,910), Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (76,064) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (75,637) round out the top five vote-getters.

Garrett, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, leads the NFL with 13 sacks, and Diggs leads the league with eight interceptions. Kelce, a six-time Pro Bowl selection, is having another outstanding season and is second on the Chiefs with 821 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Taylor, Kupp and Diggs have not yet been selected to a Pro Bowl.

The Dallas Cowboys have the most Pro Bowl votes by team, followed by the New England Patriots, Rams, Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.

Fan voting will continue until Dec. 16.

Players will be selected for the 2022 Pro Bowl based on voting from fans, players and coaches, with each group’s tally counting for one-third in the selection of the 80 players.

The 2022 Pro Bowl selections will be announced on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

