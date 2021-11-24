Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion) on track to play Thursday

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2021 at 6:28 pm

By TODD ARCHER

FRISCO, Texas — Four days after suffering a concussion in Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is on track to play Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lamb, who leads the Cowboys in receptions (50), yards (740) and receiving touchdowns (six), went through Wednesday’s practice and was set to meet with team doctors and an independent neurologist for final clearance after the workout.

Lamb is officially listed as questionable on the injury report, but coach Mike McCarthy is optimistic he will play.

“He hasn’t missed a step on a short week,” McCarthy said. “Just as we discussed on Monday, if he’s able to keep progressing through, we see him as available for the game.”

Lamb suffered the concussion late in the second quarter against the Chiefs when his head slammed against the ground. While he appeared fine, he was held out of the second half. He was able to take part in meetings on Monday and continue through the concussion protocol without any setbacks.

“He was great today,” Dak Prescott said “Did everything, got a little session in with him [Tuesday]. I think that was like his check off for the most part and we did some double moves, things like that to make sure obviously just the balance and turning the head and he didn’t feel anything from it, so I don’t think we have any limitations going into the game with him.”

With Lamb able to play, the Cowboys’ passing attack would be bolstered, but it will still be without wide receiver Amari Cooper. He is missing his second straight game on the reserve/COVID-19 list as an unvaccinated player. If he clears the COVID protocols, he could return in time for practice before the Dec. 2 meeting against the New Orleans Saints.

On defense, the Cowboys started the 21-day practice window for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, although he will not play against the Raiders.

Lawrence suffered a broken foot in practice a few days after the season opener. He had surgery immediately and stepped up his rehab in recent weeks and could be available in a limited role against the Saints. Randy Gregory will miss his third straight game with a calf strain but he is also closer to returning after doing more in rehab this week.

