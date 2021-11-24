Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2021 at 5:09 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Salvation Army is holding its annual community Thanksgiving meal, planning on feeding up to 1,000 guests Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Due to the ongoing pandemic, all meals will be either delivered or served to-go. Celebrating family, the current residents of The Salvation Army will have their meal served by volunteers, according to a news release. Sam Greenberg has once again donated his delicious Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, and diners can enjoy all the fixin’s as well.

