Will Smith narrates ‘Bel Air’ trailer, Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised] debuts, and more

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2021 at 3:03 pm

Peacock

Will Smith narrates the trailer for Bel Air, the new coming-of-age series he is executive-producing that's inspired by his iconic show Fresh Prince of Bel Air. "This is a story all about how my life got flipped and turned upside down," he says in the promo. Bel Air will premiere on Peacock in 2022.

Halle Berry leads the Thanksgiving weekend TV/film lineup with her directorial debut, Bruised. The Oscar winner stars as a washed-up MMA fighter attempting a comeback. Bruised premieres Wednesday on Netflix.

Kevin Hart makes his dramatic series debut in True Story. The Think Like a Man star portrays the world's most famous comedian in the seven-episode series. Wesley Snipes plays his older brother, and they face a life-or-death situation. True Story premieres Wednesday on Netflix.

The documentary DMX: Don't Try to Understand premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on HBO, and also will stream on HBO Max. The film focuses on when the late Earl "DMX" Simmons was released from prison in January 2019 after serving one year for tax fraud. On Wednesday, DMX received a posthumous Grammy nomination in the Best Rap Song category for "Bath Salts" with Jay-Z and Nas.

Kelly Rowland is reprising her role as Jacquie Liddle in Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, premiering Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Lifetime. Rowland previously starred in Merry Liddle Christmas in 2019, and Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding in 2020.

The Soul Train Music Awards airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, BET Her, MTV2 and VH1. Maxwell will receive the Legend Award on the event, and Ashanti will be presented with the Lady of Soul Award.

Finally, Porsha Williams from Real Housewives of Atlanta now has her own reality series, Porsha's Family Matters, which debuts this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back