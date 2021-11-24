Today is Wednesday November 24, 2021
Illinois families of 2 killed at concert file lawsuits

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2021 at 2:28 pm
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) – The suburban Chicago families of two college students who were among those killed this month at the Astroworld concert in Houston have joined the growing ranks of those who are suing rapper Travis Scott and companies involved with the event. In their wrongful death lawsuit, the Naperville families of 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek and 21-year-old Franco Patino contend Scott and the companies involved failed to take even the most basic safety precautions before the concert descended into chaos and left 10 dead and hundreds injured. Jurinek and Patino, both college students, were close friends who had played on the same high school football team.



