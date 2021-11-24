Holiday safety reminder

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2021 at 1:58 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department reminds you and your loved ones to protect your vehicles this holiday season. Police say you should remember to lock your car and take your keys, remove valuables or hide valuables from plain sight to avoid attracting thieves, and never leave your car running, even if you’ll only be gone for a minute. If you own guns, you’re asked to make sure you get the serial number for each gun and keep it somewhere safe. Police say it is much easier for you to keep your property protected when it is out of sight and locked up. They add that it helps them find your stolen property if they have a serial number to reference.

Go Back