As Amazon takes victory lap for 'The Wheel of Time' debut, it's eyeing series based on 'Mass Effect' video game

Amazon Studio's The Wheel of Time launched on November 19, and the sword and sorcery series is performing well for the streaming service, the studio's head Jennifer Salke tells Deadline.

The show, which stars Rosamund Pike, is based on a bestselling fantasy book series.

"We can firmly say that Wheel of Time was the most-watched series premiere of the year and one of the top five series launches of all time for Prime Video," Salke tells the trade.

While, like other streaming services, viewer numbers for Amazon Prime are hard to pin down, Salke says, "there were tens and tens of millions of streams in the first three days of its release in the US, India, Brazil, Canada, France, and Germany, in particular."

With its Lord of the Rings spin-off already underway, Amazon Studios is looking to the world of video games for its next big launch, according to Deadline. The studio is reportedly "nearing a deal" to adapt the bestselling video game franchise Mass Effect into a show. The sci-fi game is set in an alternate reality in which humans and aliens band together in an effort to save the universe from an ancient, robotic menace.





