Christmas tree set up on Tyler downtown square

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2021 at 1:26 pm
Christmas tree set up on Tyler downtown squareTYLER – The holiday season is off to a great start in downtown Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the City of Tyler brought its 20-foot Christmas tree to the downtown square on Tuesday. The 36th annual lighting ceremony is set for Thursday, Dec. 2, following the Christmas parade. The tree will be lit by the 2022 Miracle Child, who is representing the Children’s Miracle Network at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System. The Miracle Child will be announced during a press conference at the Goodman-LeGrand House & Museum on Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. This year’s tree is a Leyland Cypress tree from Merkert Tree Farm in Beckville.



