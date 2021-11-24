Today is Wednesday November 24, 2021
Constable charged with DWI will resign

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2021 at 12:30 pm
Constable charged with DWI will resignLONGVIEW – Gregg County Precinct 2 Constable William “Billy” Fort will officially resign from his post at the commissioners court meeting next week, effective Dec. 31. According to our news partner KETK, Fort was arrested Oct. 12 for DWI while he was in a department car. He was pulled over into a Brookshire’s parking lot and was “swerving in and out of all lanes… almost striking another vehicle,” according to officials. While he was talking with police, Fort admitted to taking Xanax and a muscle relaxer. He then failed three sobriety tests.



