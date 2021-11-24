Today is Wednesday November 24, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2021 at 9:00 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Halle Berry in "Bruised"/Netflix

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:
 

Netflix

BruisedHalle Berry stars in the film about an MMA fighter with one last shot at redemption. 

Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Experience a one-of-a-kind comedy special where multi-platinum music stars the Jonas Brothers get a roasting they’ll never forget.

True StoryKevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in the new limited series all about a comedian whose life goes into a downward spiral.

Selling Sunset (Season 4): Selling Sunset is back -- and so is the drama. Watch as your favorite Oppenheim Group agents try to sell some of L.A.’s high-end real estate.

HBOMax
Gossip Girl: Part two of the first season of Gossip Girl will continue to explore just how much social media -- and New York itself -- has changed in the years since the original series. XOXO.

 

Disney+
Hawkeye: Watch superhero Clint Barton team up with Kate Bishop in the much-anticipated Marvel series.

The Beatles: Get Back: Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter JacksonThe Beatles: Get Back showcases the band’s creative process in January 1969 as they wrote 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years.

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design