Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2021 at 9:00 am

Halle Berry in "Bruised"/Netflix

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:



Netflix

Bruised: Halle Berry stars in the film about an MMA fighter with one last shot at redemption.

Jonas Brothers Family Roast: Experience a one-of-a-kind comedy special where multi-platinum music stars the Jonas Brothers get a roasting they’ll never forget.

True Story: Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes star in the new limited series all about a comedian whose life goes into a downward spiral.

Selling Sunset (Season 4): Selling Sunset is back -- and so is the drama. Watch as your favorite Oppenheim Group agents try to sell some of L.A.’s high-end real estate.

HBOMax

Gossip Girl: Part two of the first season of Gossip Girl will continue to explore just how much social media -- and New York itself -- has changed in the years since the original series. XOXO.

Disney+

Hawkeye: Watch superhero Clint Barton team up with Kate Bishop in the much-anticipated Marvel series.

The Beatles: Get Back: Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson, The Beatles: Get Back showcases the band’s creative process in January 1969 as they wrote 14 new songs in preparation for their first live concert in over two years.

