What’s it like to have a character balloon at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid﻿’ author Jeff Kinney weighs in

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2021 at 4:00 pm

Noam Galai/FilmMagic

15 massive balloons will float through New York City when the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns on November 25. Among the prestigious crowd will be a jumbo-sized Greg Heffley, star of the Diary of a Wimpy Kids book series.

This year will mark Greg's 12th appearance overall and author Jeff Kinney let ABC Audio know what it's like to watch a massive, 62-foot tall version of his character parade through the Big Apple.

"It's really cool. It's something that is almost indescribable because it's such a big presence," the bestselling author marveled. "When you're there and your balloon's towering above you, it almost feels too big to take in all at once."

While not many can say they've watched their creations fly through the streets of Manhattan, even fewer can boast having two balloons. The Greg Heffley balloon fans will see this Thanksgiving is the newest edition, which replaced the original in 2016.

Kinney said it is a "privilege" to be honored by the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and added, "I can't lie. It's something that's been really, really fun and a great part of my life."

So, what was it like for him to stand among the crowds and watch Greg float by?

"It's really funny," Kinney remarked. "The kids are always looking at what's on the horizon, right? So, by the time you actually get to [Greg], they've been seeing [the balloon] for 15 minutes. They're on to Smurfette five blocks down, rounding the corner. So, it really is this funny thing where people are like, 'Yeah, all right. Gotcha. What's next?'"

The 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off on Thursday, November 25, at 9 a.m. ET on NBC. To see a list of all the floats, balloons, marching bands and special appearances, visit the official website.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

