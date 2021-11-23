Today is Tuesday November 23, 2021
LeVar Burton, Don Cheadle, Dave Chappelle among this year’s Spoken Word Grammy nominees

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2021 at 3:58 pm
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Some Hollywood stars -- and one former president -- are among this year's Grammy nominees in the Best Spoken Word Album categories. 

Reading Rainbow icon and Star Trek: The Next Generation veteran LeVar Burton was recognized for his reading of the audiobook version of Aftermath

Don Cheadle was nominated for his work on the spoken-word version of Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from the late John Lewis, about the trailblazing congressman.

Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman were jointly nominated for Dave's moving musings on the George Floyd murder, 8:46, while former president Barack Obama was highlighted for reading his own book A Promised Land

Poet J. Ivy rounded out the list for his album Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago.

