Universal releases extended prologue to ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2021 at 3:18 pm
Universal Studios

Universal has officially released an extended preview of Jurassic Park: Dominion, which previously was shown in theaters earlier this year before IMAX screenings of Fast 9.

The studio is calling it a "prologue" to the movie, which hits theaters next summer -- and much of it is quite a look back...some 65 million years ago, to be exact.

The snippet begins with a long look at a day in the life of a bunch of dinosaurs, before jumping forward to the present, when a T-Rex is being stalked by guys in a helicopter attempting to tranquilize it.

Things don't go as planned, however, as the dino stomps his way through a packed drive-in theater, tossing cars and scattering moviegoers -- except for one couple making out with each other, oblivious to the disruption. 

Jurassic Park: Dominion, featuring Chris Pratt and his Jurassic World series co-star Bryce Dallas Howard -- along with original Jurassic Park stars Jeff GoldblumSam NeillLaura Dern and BD Wong -- opens June 10, 2022.

