Atholi comments on congressional run

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2021 at 2:29 pm

CENTER — With Louie Gohmert now in the race for Texas attorney general, fellow Republican Aditya Atholi remains the only candidate to announce for Gohmert’s congressional seat. Atholi, of Center, says Gohmert’s move doesn’t change his campaign focus. Atholi says he started running “not against Gohmert specifically, but because we see that D.C. doesn’t work for middle class people anymore — and so, the only path forward that we can see is a return to local self-government, like we’ve had in this country for a long time.”

Atholi, who also goes by “A.D.,” is in fact a former Gohmert staffer. He adds, “I know a lot of people are scared.of…what they see happening in D.C. And I think people intuitively understand that, although it may not affect our specific day-to-day life here, it will eventually affect us because D.C. is the capital of the country.” Atholi’s resume includes such items as working on oil rigs and writing on conservative issues.

