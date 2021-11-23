Today is Tuesday November 23, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Roberts urges special COVID caution during the holidays

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2021 at 12:28 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Roberts urges special COVID caution during the holidaysTYLER — There’s more encouraging news this week on East Texas COVID numbers, but Net Health’s George Roberts reminds you that the upcoming holidays pose new challenges. Overall, Roberts urges caution during holiday gatherings, especially if you’re not feeling well. He also continues to say more people need to be vaccinated — and draws attention to one group in particular. Roberts says with college students coming home for the holidays, it’s a good time for them to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu. By the way, with Thanksgiving at hand, Roberts is notifying us that NET Health’s next COVID dashboard update will be posted Wednesday instead of Thursday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design