Today is Tuesday November 23, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Malcolm X’s daughter found dead in her apartment

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2021 at 8:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Malcolm X's daughters Ilyasah (L) and Malikah (R) gives a speech during the 90th birthday commemoration of Malcolm X in 2015. - Bilgin S Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn, New York, home Monday, police told ABC News.

Shabazz, 56, was found by her daughter just before 5 p.m. ET, police said.

The death does not appear suspicious.

The news comes as two men found guilty in Malcolm X's assassination are expected to have their convictions thrown out.

Minister and human rights activist Malcom X was killed 57 years ago in the New York City neighborhood of Washington Heights.

Shabazz was one of Malcolm X's six daughters.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design