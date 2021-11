Tyler police investigate pedestrian fatality

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2021 at 8:43 am

TYLER — Tyler police are investigating a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. It happened around 3:00 Monday afternoon on Beckham. According to officers, Alicia Lopez, 70, Tyler, was crossing Beckham, not at a marked crosswalk, when she was struck by a vehicle. Lopez was transported by EMS to UT Health on Beckham but died as a result of her injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

Go Back