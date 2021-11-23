Biden to announce that US will tap into strategic oil reserves, official says

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2021 at 8:04 am

Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Tuesday that the country will tap into strategic oil reserves to help offset a surge in gasoline prices, a senior administration official told ABC News.

The move will be formally announced by the White House on Tuesday morning before Biden addresses it in a speech scheduled for the afternoon, according to the official.

Experts said Americans will see a quick drop in prices almost immediately. But the larger impact won't hit for about two weeks, when gas stations across the nation lower prices.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back