Today is Tuesday November 23, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


4 Texas students arrested during sexual harassment protest

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2021 at 4:34 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LITTLE ELM (AP) – Students at Little Elm High School are planning more demonstrations after four students were arrested last week at a protest in the school. Students in Little Elm, a suburb of Dallas, decided to walk out of classes Friday after a sophomore publicly accused a freshman of sexually harassing and abusing her. Hundreds of students walked out to protest the administration’s response. Videos widely shared on social media show officers forcibly holding a student on the ground while arresting him. Others show two officers pepper-spraying one student and then firing their tasers at him. School and city officials maintain that the officers were justified in using force.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design