4 Texas students arrested during sexual harassment protest

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2021 at 4:34 am

LITTLE ELM (AP) – Students at Little Elm High School are planning more demonstrations after four students were arrested last week at a protest in the school. Students in Little Elm, a suburb of Dallas, decided to walk out of classes Friday after a sophomore publicly accused a freshman of sexually harassing and abusing her. Hundreds of students walked out to protest the administration’s response. Videos widely shared on social media show officers forcibly holding a student on the ground while arresting him. Others show two officers pepper-spraying one student and then firing their tasers at him. School and city officials maintain that the officers were justified in using force.

