Today is Monday November 22, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Packers lose starting OL Elgton Jenkins to season-ending torn ACL

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 6:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

Testing has confirmed that Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jenkins, a Pro Bowl left guard last season, had been filling in for All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, who still has not been cleared to return from last year’s ACL injury.

He suffered the injury to his left knee early in the fourth quarter and was almost immediately ruled out.

Unless Bakhtiari comes back this week, the Packers will be down to Yosh Nijman, their No. 3 left tackle, when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Nijman finished the game Sunday and held up well in three starts earlier this season when Jenkins had an ankle injury.

The Packers’ plan was that whenever Bakhtiari was cleared to return — if he comes back this season — was to move Jenkins back to left guard.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design