House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Alex Jones and Roger Stone

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 5:31 pm

WASHINGTON (AP/Staff) – A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The subpoenas include demands for documents and testimony from Stone and Jones as well as three people accused of organizing and promoting the two rallies that preceded the deadly attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6. The committee has already interviewed more than 150 people across government, social media, and law enforcement, including some former Trump aides who have been cooperative.

