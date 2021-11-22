James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly welcome son after two miscarriages

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 5:02 pm

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly, have a long-awaited new baby to add to their family. They now have five children.

The pair has been very open with their fertility struggles, including the losses of two pregnancies at 17 weeks, and so they're celebrating the birth of their new son, little Jeremiah Van Der Beek, with their fans as well.

In a darling Instagram post, which includes a video clip of his daughter Annabelle cradling the baby -- who his parents call "Remi" and who she calls "dinosaur" -- Van Der Beek says, "After experience late-term pregnancy loss twice in a row...we kept this one quiet."

He continues, "But we found a doctor here in Texas who diagnosed the last two as having been caused by an: 'incompetent cervix' (I asked him what kind of misogynistic old dude invented that term and he laughed -- which made me like him even more)," the Dawson's Creek veteran joked, noting thatthe condition is now known as a "weakened cervix."

James then notes, "A simple surgical cerclage was done, removed at full-term, @vanderkimberly gave birth naturally on the ranch… and here we are."

The actor wanted to "spread the word" about the procedure to spare other prospective parents of the heartbreak of losing a child in utero.

"Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons," he says. "The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle…leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one."

In the past, Kimberly told her followers that her fall 2019 and June 2020 miscarriages were "so tough," and "one of them almost killed me."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back