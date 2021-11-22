Today is Monday November 22, 2021
American, JetBlue ask court to toss U.S. lawsuit against deal

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 2:50 pm
BOSTON (AP) – American Airlines and JetBlue are asking a federal judge to throw out the government’s effort to block a deal between the two airlines that has them working together on service in the Northeast. The airlines filed a motion Monday in federal district court to dismiss the Justice Department’s lawsuit. Under the Trump administration, the Transportation Department allowed American and JetBlue to work together in setting schedules and service in New York and Boston. But earlier this year, the Biden administration’s Justice Department sued to block the deal, saying it will hurt consumers by reducing competition in key air-travel markets.



