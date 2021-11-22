“Tyler Gives” set for November 30

“Tyler Gives” set for November 30Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 2:42 pm
TYLER – The United Way of Smith County will host their second annual “Tyler Gives” online giving day November 30, which falls on International Giving Tuesday. According to a news release, the event is aimed at meeting local needs and providing dozens of local nonprofit agencies with a generous gift at the end of the year. More than 550 individuals raised over $168,000 online in a matter of hours during last year’s event. Thanks to Tyler Gives sponsors, all fees associated with the event are covered, allowing 100% of the donations to go directly to meeting needs, according to the release. Along with that, starting at 8 a.m, the first $75,000 raised will be matched. Individual donors can select a specific agency to support or choose to support all with one gift. Last year, the matching dollars were all claimed within the first 10 minutes. Click here for more information.