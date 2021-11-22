“Tyler Gives” set for November 30

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 2:42 pm

TYLER – The United Way of Smith County will host their second annual “Tyler Gives” online giving day November 30, which falls on International Giving Tuesday. According to a news release, the event is aimed at meeting local needs and providing dozens of local nonprofit agencies with a generous gift at the end of the year. More than 550 individuals raised over $168,000 online in a matter of hours during last year’s event. Thanks to Tyler Gives sponsors, all fees associated with the event are covered, allowing 100% of the donations to go directly to meeting needs, according to the release. Along with that, starting at 8 a.m, the first $75,000 raised will be matched. Individual donors can select a specific agency to support or choose to support all with one gift. Last year, the matching dollars were all claimed within the first 10 minutes. Click here for more information.

Go Back