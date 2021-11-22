Ridley Scott responds to Patrizia Reggiani’s ‘House of Gucci’ criticism

(NOTE NATURE, LANGUAGE) Ridley Scott did not mince words when he finally broke his silence on Patrizia Reggiani's scathing criticism of his upcoming House of Gucci film.

Reggiani, who is played by Lady Gaga in the movie, was famously convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci. In April, she publicly blasted the upcoming flick for "stealing the identity of a family to make a profit to increase the income of the Hollywood system."

Speaking to BBC Radio's Today, the British director hinted that he finds Reggiani's remarks a little ironic. While Scott says he usually "doesn't get engaged" with that kind of drama, the 83-year-old stressed, "It was about murder. They forget: He was murdered!"

"One of the brothers went to jail for tax evasion," the Oscar-nominated director rebuked. "So, don't talk to me about making a profit. Are you kidding? As soon as you do that, you tend to become public domain."

House of Gucci opens in theaters on November 24.

Scott, who has been directing movies since 1977, was also asked to share his thoughts on the accidental shooting on the Rust set, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.﻿

"I don't know what a real gun or real ammunition was doing on the godd***ed set," he railed, adding he never used real guns in any of his movies. "Someone should get in trouble for that. Absolutely crazy! You never have any live ammunition near the set."

Also during the interview, Scott confirmed he's working on expanding his beloved ﻿Alien﻿ and Blade Runner movie franchises into television spinoffs, saying the pilots are already in the pipeline.

