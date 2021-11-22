Tyler celebrates Small Business Saturday

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 2:11 pm

TYLER — The Visit Tyler Visitor Center and Boutique Shop in the downtown Plaza Tower will be celebrating Small Business Saturday this Saturday from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. The Visitor Center will be hosting special local pop shops in addition to its regular locally handcrafted items sold in the store. In addition, Tyler Main Street will be offering the chance to win a $200 downtown shopping spree. For every $5 spent downtown on Small Business Saturday, you can submit your receipt for an entry into the drawing. Receipts can be dropped off at the Visitor Center or emailed to mainstreet@tylertexas.com by November 29. Visit Tyler President Shari Lee hopes you’ll take advantage of this chance to help boost the local economy. Through the “Shop Local Shop Tyler” campaign, Visit Tyler is also encouraging people to support local businesses throughout the city. For a full list of shopping locations in Tyler visit this link or download the free Visit Tyler, Tx app.

