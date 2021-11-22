Jennifer Lawrence reflects on having her private photos leaked: “My trauma will exist forever”

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 12:30 pm

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Dior

Jennifer Lawrence is set to make her grand return to Hollywood in the upcoming apocalyptic dark comedy Don't Look Up. Ahead of the movie's December 10 premiere, the mom-to-be sat down with Vanity Fair for a wide-ranging interview.

Among the many things she discussed, the actress didn't shy away from addressing the infamous 2014 iCloud hack, which leaked her private photos to the public.

"Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day," Jennifer lamented because, despite the breach happening almost eight years ago, those sensitive photos are still circulating. "Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever."

Jennifer, 31, also referenced the #MeToo movement during that conversation and shot down the rumors that she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein.

"Harvey’s victims were women that believed that he was going to help them. Fortunately, by the time I had even come across Harvey in my career, I was about to win an Academy Award," she reflected. "So I avoided that specific situation. Of course, I’m a woman in the professional world. So it’s not like I’ve gone my entire career with men being appropriate.But, yeah, that’s a perfect example of where getting power quickly did save me."

Because of those harrowing experiences, Lawrence says she will keep her child out of the public eye.

"Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can," the Oscar winner revealed. "I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work."

The actress, who is not on social media, is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back