Poll shows Abbott leading the pack in governor’s race

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 11:41 am
Poll shows Abbott leading the pack in governor’s raceDALLAS — The Dallas Morning News and UT-Tyler have released their latest polling numbers for the Texas governor’s race. The poll shows that in a three-way race, Governor Abbott leads both Democrat Beto O’Rourke and actor Matthew McConaughey. In a matchup of Abbott and O’Rourke, Abbott leads by 6 percentage points, 45 to 39%. And the poll goes on to show McConaughey currently leading O’Rourke by a 2 to 1 margin, although McConaughey’s not even running yet — and has been unclear about whether he would run as a Republican or Democrat. Still, 40% want him to run. Among Republican voters, the poll shows the governor with a huge lead over his three closest challengers.



