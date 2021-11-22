TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 11:27 am

TYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. Tyler maintenance will have two crews performing patch work in various locations throughout Smith County. A sweeper truck and truck-mounted attenuator (TMA) will also be performing work in various locations. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic with one-way traffic setups. Longview maintenance plans begin ditching operations on US 259 North, southbound from Tryon Rd. to US 80. Crews will also perform ditching on South Loop 281 westbound from US 259 North to Fourth St. Crews will also be patching and picking up debris on various roadways throughout Gregg County. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

