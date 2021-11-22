Today is Monday November 22, 2021
COVID-19 live updates: TSA vaccine mandate won’t impact holiday travel

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 9:29 am
Powerofflowers/iStock

(NEW YORK) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.1 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 771,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Just 59.1% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's how the new is developing. All times Eastern:

Nov 22, 10:01 am
TSA vaccine mandate won't impact holiday travel

About 93% of TSA employees are in compliance with Monday's deadline for the federal employee vaccine mandate, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

"In compliance" means employees have had at least one shot or have filed for a medical or religious exemption.

Holiday travel won't be impacted by the mandate, Farbstein said.

-ABC News' Gio Benitez, Anne Flaherty

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



