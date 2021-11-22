Today is Monday November 22, 2021
Ghostbusters: Afterlife slimes the competition, tops the box office with $44 million debut

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 7:31 am
Sony Pictures

Ghostbusters: Afterlife beat expectations, scaring up an estimated $44 million in its debut weekend.

The latest installment in the Ghostbusters franchise -- starring Paul RuddFinn WolfhardMckenna Grace and Carrie Coon -- added an estimated $16 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to $60 million.

Marvel's Eternals delivered an estimated $10.8 million in its third week of release, good for second place. It's earned a total of $135.8 million domestically and $200.3 million internationally, bringing its worldwide haul to $336.1 million.

Coming in third was Clifford the Big Red Dog, grabbing an estimated $8.1 million after two weeks. The film opens internationally in December.

This week's other newcomer, King Richard, stumbled in its opening weekend, only managing an estimated $5.7 million. The drama -- starring Will Smith, as Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams -- delivered an estimated $2.5 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $8.2 million.

Dune rounded out the top five with a little under $3.1 million. That puts its total domestic take at $98.2 million, putting it on track to break the $100 million mark later this week. So far, Dune has pulled in an estimated $268.9 million overseas, bringing its global total to $367.1 million.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



