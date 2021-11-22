DPS trooper arrests wrong-way driver after colliding with 18-wheeler

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 7:52 am

VAN ZANDT COUNTY — On Sunday morning, a DPS trooper arrested a drunk wrong-way driver who ran away after he crashed into an 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County. According to our news partner KETK, Christian Gomez was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided with the 18-wheeler at the 529-mile marker near FM 1255. The vehicle then caught fire and Gomez fled on foot. He was captured a short time later by a DPS trooper and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Sheriff Steve Hendrix said it appeared alcohol was the cause of the crash.

Go Back