Today is Monday November 22, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


DPS trooper arrests wrong-way driver after colliding with 18-wheeler

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2021 at 7:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DPS trooper arrests wrong-way driver after colliding with 18-wheelerVAN ZANDT COUNTY — On Sunday morning, a DPS trooper arrested a drunk wrong-way driver who ran away after he crashed into an 18-wheeler on I-20 in Van Zandt County. According to our news partner KETK, Christian Gomez was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when he collided with the 18-wheeler at the 529-mile marker near FM 1255. The vehicle then caught fire and Gomez fled on foot. He was captured a short time later by a DPS trooper and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Sheriff Steve Hendrix said it appeared alcohol was the cause of the crash.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design