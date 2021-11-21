Troy Trojans fire football coach Chip Lindsey after three seasons

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2021 at 5:46 pm

By ALEX SCARBOROUGH

Troy has fired Chip Lindsey as its head football coach, the school announced.

Defensive coordinator Brandon Hall was named interim head coach.

“I appreciate Coach Lindsey’s hard work over these last three years,” athletic director Brent Jones said in a statement. “However, after significant review, a change in leadership is needed. I met with Coach Lindsey this afternoon and informed him that we would be making a change effective immediately. Our expectation for our football program is to compete for championships, and that resolve has not waivered. A full national search will begin immediately for the next head coach of our storied program.”

Lindsey went 15-19 in his three seasons at Troy, including 5-6 this season. Before that, he was offensive coordinator at Auburn, Arizona State and Southern Miss.

“Ultimately, we fell short of our goal of producing a championship-winning team,” Lindsey said in the statement. “I am grateful to the administration at Troy for giving me this opportunity to serve as head coach. Thank you to our players for giving their all, day in and day out. I am proud to have been your coach, and I am grateful for the relationships we forged that will last a lifetime. Finally, I would like to thank my family for their unwavering love and support.”

Troy wraps up its regular season at Georgia State on Saturday.

