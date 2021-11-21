Today is Sunday November 21, 2021
Airline worker fatally shot at El Paso airport parking lot

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2021 at 4:49 pm
EL PASO (AP) — Police continue investigating the death of a Southwest Airlines worker who was shot near an employee parking lot at the airport in El Paso. Police say they were dispatched to the airport Friday night on an aggravated robbery call and when officers arrived, they found the body of the worker. In a statement, Southwest Airlines says the unidentified employee, who worked at the airport’s ground operations, had been fatally shot while leaving work. The airline called the death a “tragic loss for the Southwest Team.” El Paso Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez offered his condolences to the worker’s family and said his agency was cooperating with police in its investigation. No arrests have been made in the shooting.



