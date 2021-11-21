Suspected DWI driver had 4 kids in truck during chase

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2021 at 4:47 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drunk driver led deputies in Houston on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning with four children inside his truck. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. K.R. Benoit says the 13-mile chase began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a deputy spotted a white truck driving erratically. The driver of the truck ignored a request by the deputy to pull over and led authorities on a chase that reached speeds of up 100 mph. The chase ended after the driver stopped his truck in a parking lot and got out of his vehicle while holding an infant. Deputies found three other children in the truck, with the oldest being 8 years old. No injuries were reported. The driver is facing several possible charges.

