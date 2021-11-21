Today is Sunday November 21, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Officials investigate California oil sheen near earlier leak

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2021 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Officials investigate California oil sheen near earlier leak

By The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — An oil sheen spotted in the ocean near last month’s crude pipeline leak off Southern California dissipated within hours, but its source remains a mystery, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday dispatched aircraft and boats to investigate the oil sheen measuring about 70 feet (21 meters) by 30 feet (9 meters) off the coast of Orange County.

The source of the sheen was not immediately determined, and it was not known when it was first spotted, the Orange County Register reported.

As of about 2 p.m. Saturday, the sheen was no longer visible, said Jenna Driscoll, liaison officer with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Coast Guard officials said Saturday night that the sheen had not reappeared and that they would continue monitoring the area.

“It could be nothing, it could be something, but we want to be sure we get an investigation out quickly,” Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley told the Register on Saturday. “We don’t want to repeat what happened last time.”

The sheen spotted Saturday was located in the same area where an underwater pipeline owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy leaked up to about 25,000 gallons (94,635 liters) of crude on Oct. 2. Oil washed ashore, tarring the feathers of dozens of birds and leading to rescues of marine mammals.

The impact of the spill was less than initially feared, but it affected local wetlands and wildlife and shut the shoreline in surf-loving Huntington Beach for a week.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design