Texas Rangers Investigate officers involved in Anderson County shooting

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2021 at 7:08 am

ANDERSON COUNTY – The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting of an Anderson County man. According to our news partner KETK, Anderson County Sheriff deputies answered a disturbance call late Friday night in rural Anderson county. There officers found 34-year-old Dave Ismaili Gonzales Jr. armed with a gun. He was agitated and confronted deputies. This went on for several minutes, with Gonzales refusing to drop the weapon. When he aimed his gun at deputies, they responded with force fearing for their lives. Gonzales was shot several times. He was then taken to Palestine for immediate medical care, then transferred to a Tyler hospital. Gonzales remains in stable condition.

Go Back