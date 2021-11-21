Today is Sunday November 21, 2021
Band director among those killed in Texas school bus crash

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2021 at 6:05 am
Big Spring (AP) — The three men killed in a fiery West Texas crash involving a school bus carrying members of a high school band include the band director. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Baker said Saturday that 53-year-old Andrews High School band director Darin Johns died of injuries from the collision with a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on Interstate 20. Bus driver Marc Elbert Boswell and pickup driver Nathan Haile also died. Baker said the bus was one of three Andrews buses headed to a football game when it was hit by the truck. Two of the 25 students on the bus were hospitalized in critical condition.



