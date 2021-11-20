Today is Saturday November 20, 2021
Eagles extend CB Avonte Maddox through 2024 season

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2021 at 5:51 pm
By ESPN.com

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed cornerback Avonte Maddox to a three-year extension through the 2024 season, the team announced Saturday.

The deal is worth $22.5 million and includes $13.3 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Maddox, 25, has 31 tackles and one interception this season.

A fourth-round pick out of Pitt in the 2018 draft, Maddox has 170 tackles and three interceptions in his career.

The move comes a day after Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert agreed to a four-year contract extension that runs through 2025. Goedert’s deal is worth $59 million and includes $35.7 million guaranteed, a source told Schefter.



