Photos, videos of missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai posted online

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2021 at 5:51 pm

By ESPN.com

An employee of Chinese state TV and an editor of a newspaper published by the Communist Party have posted photos and videos online of missing tennis player Peng Shuai in a new effort to dispel concern about her disappearance after she accused a senior leader of sexual assault.

The photos appeared Friday on Twitter, which cannot be seen by most internet users in China. The state TV employee, Shen Shiwei, wrote that they were on Peng’s account on the WeChat message service with the comment, “Happy Weekend.”

The videos, which appear to show Peng at a restaurant, were posted by Hu Xijin, the editor of Global Times, an English-language newspaper. Hu wrote that Peng is seen at dinner with her coach and friends.

Hu had said Friday on Twitter that Peng would “show up in public” soon.

The chairman and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, Steve Simon, released a statement Saturday questioning Peng’s freedom at this time.

“While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference. This video alone is insufficient,” Simon said. “As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug. I have been clear about what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”

The ruling Communist Party has faced mounting appeals from tennis stars and the sport’s professional tour to prove Peng, a three-time Olympian and former No. 1-ranked women’s doubles player, is safe and able to speak freely.

Roger Federer on Saturday became the latest star player to voice concern about Peng.

“She’s one of our tennis champions, a former world No. 1, and clearly it’s concerning,” Federer told Sky Italia. “I hope she’s safe. The tennis family sticks together and I’ve always told my children as well that the tennis family is my second family. I’ve been on tour for 20-25 years and I love the tour, I love the people that are there, (they) are special, the players as well, and she’s one of them.”

The controversy is politically awkward as the Chinese capital prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February. China’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly disavowed any knowledge of Peng’s case and denied knowing about the outcry over her disappearance.

Peng, 35, posted a statement on social media earlier this month accusing Zhang Gaoli, a former member of the party’s Standing Committee, the ruling inner circle of power, of forcing her to have sex despite repeated refusals.

Shen works for CGTN, the English-language arm of China Central Television that is aimed at foreign audiences. His Twitter post came after CGTN this week distributed a statement it said came from Peng that retracted the accusations against Zhang.

The photos showed Peng with a gray cat and holding a panda figurine in what appeared to be a private home with stuffed animals lined up behind her. There was no indication of when the pictures were taken.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

