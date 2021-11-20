Today is Saturday November 20, 2021
Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson ending decades in Congress

November 20, 2021
DALLAS (AP) — Democratic Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas says she won’t seek reelection next year after spending 30 years in Congress. The 85-year-old trailblazing Black Democrat made her announcement Saturday in Dallas. Johnson began her career by becoming the first Black woman to represent Dallas in the state Senate since Reconstruction. She was elected to the U.S. House in 1992 and became the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. She was not in danger of losing reelection next year even though Democrats face strong headwinds in their effort to keep their House majority.



