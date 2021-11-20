1 arrest in Henderson for suspicion of child pornography and sexual assault

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2021 at 6:35 am

HENDERSON – The Henderson Police Department was notified of an inappropriate video that had been reported by a student at the Henderson Middle School. According to our news partner KETK, an HPD school detective and resource officer discovered that 18-year-old Dallas Alexander was identified as the suspect. Alexander was arrested on November 16th on warrants for possession with intent to promote child pornography and sexual assault. Alexander posted bond and was released from the Rusk County Jail. The investigation continues and the Henderson Police Department requests that anyone with information to please contact them.

