Today is Saturday November 20, 2021
1 pilot killed, 2 injured in crash involving 2 jet trainers

Posted/updated on: November 20, 2021 at 5:51 am
DEL RIO (AP) — Air Force officials say a pilot was killed and two other pilots were injured, one critically, in a crash of two jet trainers at Laughlin Air Force Base in West Texas. The crash involving two T-38C aircraft happened about 10 a.m. Friday on the ground at the base near Del Rio, Texas, which is near the Mexican border. The Air Force did not release any details and said the incident was still under investigation. The critically injured pilot was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, about 140 miles east of the base.



