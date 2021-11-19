Today is Friday November 19, 2021
Eagles give TE Dallas Goedert 4-year extension worth $59 million

Posted/updated on: November 19, 2021 at 5:53 pm
By TIM MCMANUS

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert agreed to a four-year contract extension Friday that runs through 2025.

The deal is worth $59 million and includes $35.7 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Goedert, 26, revealed this offseason that the Eagles and his representation had opened talks about an extension. However, those talks were put on hold when it was determined that veteran tight end Zach Ertz was going to be with the team to start the season.

Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals prior to the trade deadline, allowing for negotiations with Goedert to resume.

Goedert, the team’s second-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, ranks second on the Eagles in targets (39), catches (29) and receiving yards (429) this season. He has 1,894 yards and 14 touchdowns since entering the league.

Goedert suffered a concussion in Sunday’s 30-13 win over the Denver Broncos. He was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice while remaining in the concussion protocol.



